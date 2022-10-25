 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Lumber prices drop 60% in Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0

With inflation at its worst in decades, the price of food, medical costs and rent have risen substantially. But one thing that has taken a plunge in the *opposite direction -- lumber.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With inflation at its worst in decades, the price of food, medical costs and rent have increased substantially.

But one thing that has taken a plunge in the opposite direction -- lumber. All factors are favorable for buying lumber now.

"You can't go into Home Depot or Lowe's and not see the difference," said Joel Labrie, owner of Bay City Builders.

Bay City resident Steve Tar said the lower prices made the timing right for him to pursue a home renovation rather than buying a new home.

"It's down 60% from a year ago from mid-COVID time," Labrie said

Rewind to the thick of the pandemic and a labor shortage at sawmills leading to a lumber shortage and skyrocketed prices.

But now, with skyrocketing inflation and a hot housing market, lumber prices have fallen dramatically.

"The price of lumber, instead of costing maybe $10,000, this costs $4,000. So that's a big savings," Labrie said.

But that's not to say there aren't other challenges, including supply chain issues and inflated prices on other essentials.

"There was a 12-week delay getting windows, there was a 14-week delay getting these kitchen cabinets. The lumber prices are down right now, but then you go to buy other things like a gallon of paint is $50 or light fixtures or granite -- it's all very costly and it all does add up in the end," Bay City resident Sandy Shutt said.

Experts say anyone planning any sort of renovations in the near future should contact a contractor right away to avoid long waits. They may even be able to hold lumber at this price while it lasts.

Despite the tumble in the price of lumber, costs could surge once again as experts anticipate a housing recovery by late next year.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you