Lumber prices drop 60% in Mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With inflation at its worst in decades, the price of food, medical costs and rent have increased substantially.
But one thing that has taken a plunge in the opposite direction -- lumber. All factors are favorable for buying lumber now.
"You can't go into Home Depot or Lowe's and not see the difference," said Joel Labrie, owner of Bay City Builders.
Bay City resident Steve Tar said the lower prices made the timing right for him to pursue a home renovation rather than buying a new home.
"It's down 60% from a year ago from mid-COVID time," Labrie said
Rewind to the thick of the pandemic and a labor shortage at sawmills leading to a lumber shortage and skyrocketed prices.
But now, with skyrocketing inflation and a hot housing market, lumber prices have fallen dramatically.
"The price of lumber, instead of costing maybe $10,000, this costs $4,000. So that's a big savings," Labrie said.
But that's not to say there aren't other challenges, including supply chain issues and inflated prices on other essentials.
"There was a 12-week delay getting windows, there was a 14-week delay getting these kitchen cabinets. The lumber prices are down right now, but then you go to buy other things like a gallon of paint is $50 or light fixtures or granite -- it's all very costly and it all does add up in the end," Bay City resident Sandy Shutt said.
Experts say anyone planning any sort of renovations in the near future should contact a contractor right away to avoid long waits. They may even be able to hold lumber at this price while it lasts.
Despite the tumble in the price of lumber, costs could surge once again as experts anticipate a housing recovery by late next year.