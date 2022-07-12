 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lume Cannabis closes Bay City store, three others around Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Lume Cannabis

Lume Cannabis

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Marijuana industry giant Lume Cannabis is closing four stores across Michigan, as marijuana revenue reaches new highs.

The closed stores include the location in Bay City, which no longer is listed on company's website.

As a whole, recreational cannabis legalization has been a fiscal bonus for the entire state of Michigan. The state Treasury Department says it collected $31 million in taxes from legalized sales in 2020.

Lume Cannabis has not said why it closed the four Michigan locations.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you