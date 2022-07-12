Lume Cannabis closes Bay City store, three others around Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Marijuana industry giant Lume Cannabis is closing four stores across Michigan, as marijuana revenue reaches new highs.
The closed stores include the location in Bay City, which no longer is listed on company's website.
As a whole, recreational cannabis legalization has been a fiscal bonus for the entire state of Michigan. The state Treasury Department says it collected $31 million in taxes from legalized sales in 2020.
Lume Cannabis has not said why it closed the four Michigan locations.