Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Lyft to lay off 13% of staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Lyft to lay off 13% of staff

The Lyft logo is displayed on a car in March 2019 in San Francisco, California. Lyft announced on November 3 that it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Lyft on Thursday said it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees, as it rethinks staffing amid rising inflation and fears of a looming recession.

In a memo to staffers on Thursday, a copy of which was shared with CNN Business, Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said the layoffs will impact every part of the company, and pointed to broader macroeconomic challenges that led to the cuts.

"We know today will be hard," the founders wrote in the memo. "We're facing a probable recession sometime in the next year and rideshare insurance costs are going up."

"We worked hard to bring down costs this summer: we slowed, then froze hiring; cut spending; and paused less-critical initiatives," the memo said. "Still, Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members."

For much of the pandemic, the tech industry only seemed to grow bigger as consumers shifted more of their lives online. But a number of tech companies reported slowing growth in the September quarter, as customers and advertisers rethink spending. Many in the tech sector are now rethinking their investments and staffing needs.

Amazon on Thursday said it planned to implement a pause on corporate hiring for months, citing the economic climate. Also on Thursday, Stripe, a payment processing company and one of the world's most valuable startups, announced it is laying off 14% of staffers.

"We were much too optimistic about the internet economy's near-term growth in 2022 and 2023 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown," Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a note to employees.

Lyft's move, however, comes as its chief rival, Uber, bucked the trend by reporting strong revenue growth, fueled by demand for rides and meal deliveries. Lyft is set to report earnings results on Monday.

"We are not immune to the realities of inflation and a slowing economy," Lyft's founders wrote in the memo to staffers.

In a company filing on Thursday, Lyft confirmed the plans involving the "termination of approximately 683 employees" and said it will incur approximately $27 million to $32 million of "restructuring and related charges" due to severance and benefits costs.

Shares for Lyft are down nearly 70% so far this year.

