Mackinac Island ferry converting to electric power

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mackinac Island ferry is converting from diesel engines to electric power for the first time thanks to a state grant.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded a more than $3 million grant to the former Star Line Ferry install two electric propulsion motors on the ferry Chippewa.
The electric motors will replace two diesel engines in service since 1988 during a large redesign and modernization project under way on the Chippewa.
Star Line, which is now called the Mackinac Island Ferry Co., says the switch will save more than 14,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and 887 metric tons of nitrogen oxide emissions over the Chippewa's remaining service life.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the grant builds on her administrations MI Healthy Climate Plan, which aims to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.
"We are continuing to make investments to lead the future of mobility and electrification, so we can grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and lower energy costs for families and businesses," she said. "Our mobility leadership must extend from electric cars and buses on the road to industrial power and watercraft, too."
The state grant will cover half of the nearly $6 million project cost of installing electric power on the Chippewa. More work will be required to beef up shore power at the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace ferry docks to recharge the ferry.
Mackinac Island ferries serve 500 year-round residents and 750,000 tourists per year. They transport 16,500 people per day during the peak summer tourism season with 125 daily trips.
The 84-foot Chippewa entered service in 1962 with a capacity of 250 to 300 passengers after the electric conversion. Operators consider this a pilot project for the fleet of 28 Mackinac Island ferries.
Mackinac Island Ferry Co. plans to convert its seven other steel hull ferries to electric power and will consider switching seven high-speed aluminum ferries to electric or hybrid propulsion.
The Michigan Department of Transportation hopes the overall project of converting ferries to electric power will extend to all 138 small or medium sized freight vessels and create jobs in the Mackinac Straits region.