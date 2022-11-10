Mara Technologies bringing nearly 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A global electronics manufacturer is establishing its U.S. headquarters and setting up a factory in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs.
Mara Technologies USA announced plans to acquire a facility on Holly Road, where the company will make electronic components for broadband telecommunications equipment.
Mara already has more than 2,000 employees worldwide and plans to add 298 jobs in Grand Blanc Township. The new $28 million facility will serve U.S. customers in support of the federal BEAD initiative.
"The products we will be making will upgrade communications infrastructure and extend broadband communications to areas where it was previously unavailable," said Jeffrey S. Gary, who is Mara's USA vice president of operations. "We are proud of the improvements we are making to the country and to our Michigan employees."
The company selected Grand Blanc Township over another site in Mexico because Michigan provides access to a talented workforce and a better supply chain infrastructure. The Michigan Business Development Program is providing a $1 million grant as an incentive.
The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance plans to help Mara Technologies find qualified candidates for the new jobs in Grand Blanc Township. Email info@maratechusa.com for information on careers.
"Our region has a robust talent pipeline to meet the company’s needs, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth in our community" said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance.