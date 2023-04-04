Mara Technologies opens U.S. offices in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A global electronics manufacturer is opening its new U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township.
The ribbon for the new Mara Technologies site, which is a company that produces broadband communications, was cut on Tuesday. The site also includes a new factory.
The new site location on Holly Road expects to employ up to 300 people, and right now more than 250 positions are open.
Mara Technologies leaders said that they are looking for anyone with electronics experience, as well as technicians and engineers.
"Launching production… will ramp up from now through the end of the summer," said Vice President of Operations Jeff Gary. "By the end of the summer we'll have three shifts of about fifty people each."
To learn more about Mara Technologies head to their website.