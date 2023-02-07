 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Microsoft's Outlook service experienced a widespread outage late Monday. The company reported "gradual recovery" of the service early Tuesday.

Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and we're starting to see gradual recovery."

Users in North America, and around the world, were unable to send, receive, or search email since late Monday. Calendar functions were also affected.

Microsoft tweeted that "a recent change" was partly to blame for the outage, which appears to have started after 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to Downdetector.

In an update posted at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, Microsoft said users outside North America might continue to "experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure."

"We're continuing to perform targeted restart operations on the primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service," it added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

