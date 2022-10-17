Matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland family dies at 95

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The matriarch of the Bronner family, which owns the iconic Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died over the weekend.
Irene Bronner was 95 when she died Sunday.
Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world's largest Christmas store with humble beginnings in 1951 with a line of street lamppost decorations. They opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Frankenmuth three years later.
Bronner's Christmas Wonderland moved to its current site at 25 Christmas Lane south of downtown Frankenmuth in 1977. They passed ownership of the store to their children in 1998, but stayed around to help operate the store together until Wally's death in 2008.
Irene worked as a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before joining Bronner's Christmas Wonderland full time. She served on the store's board of directors and filled a wide variety of other roles there.
Irene remained active at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church and St. Peter Lutheran Church. She also served important roles with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.
Irene is survived by four children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church with visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cederberg Funeral Home in Frankenmuth.