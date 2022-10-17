 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves expected around 5
PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland family dies at 95

Irene Bronner

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The matriarch of the Bronner family, which owns the iconic Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died over the weekend.

Irene Bronner was 95 when she died Sunday.

Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world's largest Christmas store with humble beginnings in 1951 with a line of street lamppost decorations. They opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Frankenmuth three years later.

Bronner's Christmas Wonderland moved to its current site at 25 Christmas Lane south of downtown Frankenmuth in 1977. They passed ownership of the store to their children in 1998, but stayed around to help operate the store together until Wally's death in 2008.

Irene worked as a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before joining Bronner's Christmas Wonderland full time. She served on the store's board of directors and filled a wide variety of other roles there.

Irene remained active at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church and St. Peter Lutheran Church. She also served important roles with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.

Irene is survived by four children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church with visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cederberg Funeral Home in Frankenmuth.

