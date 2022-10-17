Matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland family dies at 95

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&