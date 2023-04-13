McDonald's adds Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry for a limited time

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Ice cream lovers have a new sweet option at McDonald's restaurants in Mid-Michigan.
McDonald's added a a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry to its dessert menu for a limited time. It pairs vanilla soft serve ice cream, strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies.
McDonald's continues to offer Oreo and M&M's McFlurry options. Other toppings can be added to the McFlurries for an additional charge.
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will continue at McDonald's locations across Mid-Michigan while supplies last. Customers can order one for dine-in, carryout, drive-thru or McDelivery.