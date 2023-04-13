 Skip to main content
McDonald's adds Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry for a limited time

  • Updated
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry at McDonald's pairs vanilla soft serve ice cream with strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookie chunks.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Ice cream lovers have a new sweet option at McDonald's restaurants in Mid-Michigan.

McDonald's added a a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry to its dessert menu for a limited time. It pairs vanilla soft serve ice cream, strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies.

McDonald's continues to offer Oreo and M&M's McFlurry options. Other toppings can be added to the McFlurries for an additional charge.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will continue at McDonald's locations across Mid-Michigan while supplies last. Customers can order one for dine-in, carryout, drive-thru or McDelivery. 

