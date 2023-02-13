McDonald's bringing back Shamrock Shakes on Feb. 20

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The annual wait for McDonald's popular Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is almost over.
McDonald's restaurants in Mid-Michigan will add the seasonal favorites back on menus beginning Feb. 20. The minty Shamrock treats will be available for a limited time while supplies last into March.
McDonald's began offering Shamrock Shakes in 1970 with vanilla soft serve ice cream, minty syrup and whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry joined the seasonal lineup in 2020.
McDonald's in Michigan will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to the four Ronald McDonald Houses in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing.
Ronald McDonald Houses provide a place for families to stay while children receive medical care at nearby hospitals or treatment facilities.