McDonald's brings back breakfast bagel lineup

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's across Mid-Michigan are bringing back their popular line of breakfast bagels.
McDonald's says customers have been asking for the bagels since they last left the menu years ago. The bagels came back to locations in Mid-Michigan this week.
The lineup includes:
- The Steak, Egg & Cheese bagel -- toasted and buttered bagel with a steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions.
- The Bacon, Egg & Cheese bagel -- toasted and buttered bagel with Applewood smoked bacon, a folded egg, breakfast sauce and two slices of American cheese.
- The Sausage, Egg & Cheese bagel -- A pork sausage patty with a folded egg and two slices of American cheese.
All three bagels are available while McDonald's restaurants serve breakfast until 11 a.m. every day. They will remain on the menu for a limited time only.