SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY
* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

McDonald's brings back McRib for 'farewell tour' this month

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is bringing back its popular McRib sandwich this month for a limited time "farewell tour."

Participating locations will begin serving the barbecued pork sandwich for the third consecutive year sometime before Oct. 31. The McRib will be available for a limited time and McDonald's isn't saying whether it will return next fall.

McDonald's introduced the McRib 40 years ago, featuring a seasoned boneless pork patty in barbecue sauce, onions and dill pickles on a homestyle bun.

