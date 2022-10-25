McDonald's brings back McRib for 'farewell tour' this month

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is bringing back its popular McRib sandwich this month for a limited time "farewell tour."
Participating locations will begin serving the barbecued pork sandwich for the third consecutive year sometime before Oct. 31. The McRib will be available for a limited time and McDonald's isn't saying whether it will return next fall.
McDonald's introduced the McRib 40 years ago, featuring a seasoned boneless pork patty in barbecue sauce, onions and dill pickles on a homestyle bun.