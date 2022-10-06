McDonald's brings back popular Halloween pails with Happy Meals

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Back by popular demand, McDonald's Happy Meals will come in the restaurant chain's Halloween pails later this month.
The pails nicknamed McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin, which were introduced in 1986, will be available with Happy Meals nationwide from Oct. 18 to 31 while supplies last. McDonald's hasn't offered the pails in six years since 2016.
As an added bonus, the Halloween pails will come with spooky skeleton stickers so children can decorate their pail.
The Halloween pails will replace the cardboard Happy Meal box beginning Oct. 18 until supplies run out. Happy Meal options include four-piece or six-piece McNuggets and hamburgers.
Pails will only be sold with Happy Meals and cannot be purchased separately.