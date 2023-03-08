McDonald's expands chicken lineup, adds premium lemonade in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is expanding its popular lineup of chicken sandwiches with two new options.
Diners can wash them down a new premium lemonade on the menu in Mid-Michigan for a limited time.
McDonald's released the popular Crispy Chicken Sandwich in 2021. It now will be renamed the McCrispy with two new variations for a limited time -- the Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.
Both new sandwiches feature the McCrispy chicken fillet on a potato bun with a new buttermilk ranch sauce, pickles and bacon. The deluxe adds roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
The new premium McDonald's lemonade is made with real lemon juice, cane sugar and bits of lemon pulp.
All three new items will be available for a limited time while supplies last.