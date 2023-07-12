McDonald's giving away free French fries on Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's customers can get a free order of French fries on Thursday, when the fast food giant celebrates National French Fry Day.
The free fries offer is available through the "Deals" section on the McDonald's app for in-store, takeout and drive-thru orders. The offer is valid for any size of fries at any location in Mid-Michigan and no other purchase is necessary.
McDonald's included French fries on its menu at the first franchised location in Des Plaines, Ill. in 1955. Fries quickly gained popularity as the chain grew across the United States.
McDonald's patented the French fry scoop in the 1960s, which allowed employees to fill cartons faster and easier.
Only a few varieties of potatoes are used to make the famous thin and crispy French fries at McDonald's. The most recent is the Dakota Russet, which passed a painstaking testing process.
Nowadays, McDonald's has developed a scientific process for producing, cooking and serving French fries. The frying time and amount of salt are carefully measured.