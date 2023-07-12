 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

McDonald's giving away free French fries on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
How to get free fries at McDonald's and Wendy's this week

A McDonald's crew member prepares french fries at a McDonald's restaurant on April 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's customers can get a free order of French fries on Thursday, when the fast food giant celebrates National French Fry Day.

The free fries offer is available through the "Deals" section on the McDonald's app for in-store, takeout and drive-thru orders. The offer is valid for any size of fries at any location in Mid-Michigan and no other purchase is necessary.

McDonald's included French fries on its menu at the first franchised location in Des Plaines, Ill. in 1955. Fries quickly gained popularity as the chain grew across the United States.

McDonald's patented the French fry scoop in the 1960s, which allowed employees to fill cartons faster and easier.

Only a few varieties of potatoes are used to make the famous thin and crispy French fries at McDonald's. The most recent is the Dakota Russet, which passed a painstaking testing process.

Nowadays, McDonald's has developed a scientific process for producing, cooking and serving French fries. The frying time and amount of salt are carefully measured.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you