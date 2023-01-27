 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid

  • Updated
  • 0
McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid

McDonald's has begun testing strawless lids in some US cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

 Courtesy McDonald's

Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald's.

The chain has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

"These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we're reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste," a McDonald's spokesperson said in a statement.

The plastic lids have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers have to pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening. It's similar to the "sippy cup" lid at Starbucks that has been in use for the past three years.

Restaurant Business Online, which first noticed the new McDonald's lids, spotted the new lids being tested in Minneapolis. Customers can still request a straw if needed, the report said.

For the past several years, fast food chains in particular have been trying to figure out ways to reduce waste and go green. In particular, plastic straws can increase ocean pollution and microplastics that can harm marine wildlife.

McDonald's set a goal in 2018 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. In 2021, the chain switched out some of its plastic Happy Meal toys for 3-D paper-based toys that customers can put together themselves.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you