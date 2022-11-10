McDonald's, Jet's Pizza, Black Rock, others offer freebies for veterans

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Veterans will be eligible for a number of free meals and services on Veterans Day this week.
A number of restaurants and service providers are providing freebies to thank men and women who served in the U.S. military.
McDonald's -- All active duty military service members and veterans can receive a free breakfast combo until 10:30 a.m. Friday. They include a sandwich, hash browns and a beverage (soft drink, hot coffee or tea). A valid military ID is required.
Wendy's -- Veterans and active duty military service members can receive a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. A valid military ID or Veterans Advantage Card is required.
Black Rock Bar & Grill -- Veterans can receive a free steak dinner with two side items if they dine in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Veterans who can't dine in are eligible can receive a voucher from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that is valid for a free steak dinner from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14.
Jet's Pizza -- All active duty military service members and veterans can receive 50% off carry out orders Friday with a valid military ID.
Olive Garden -- Veterans and active duty military service members can receive one of five meals for free. The offer is valid for dine-in only all day on Friday with a military or veteran ID.
Red Robin -- Active duty military members or veterans can receive a free Red's Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries on Friday. The offer is valid for dine-in only with proof of military service.
Applebees -- Active duty military service members and veterans can receive one of seven meals at no charge on Friday. The offer is valid for dine-in only and requires a proof of military service or veterans ID.
Cracker Barrel -- All active duty military members and veterans can receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Friday. The officer is valid for dine-in only with proof of military service.
Starbucks -- Veterans, active duty military members and their spouses can receive a 12-ounce hot or iced coffee for free. Orders must be received in-store or at a drive-through, but is not valid for online orders. Proof of military service is required.
Biggby -- Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16-ounce beverage on Friday on dine-in or drive-through orders. Proof of military service is required.
Denny's -- All active duty military service members and veterans can receive a free Grand Slam breakfast with two pancakes, to bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs from 5 a.m. to noon Friday. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.
Bob Evans -- All active duty military service members and veterans can receive one of 10 breakfast meals for free all day on Friday. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.
IHOP -- Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free Red, White and Blue Pancakes meal from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD214.
The Big Salad in Owosso -- All veterans and active duty military members can receive a free pre-made sandwich or salad in-store only all day on Friday. A valid military ID or DD214 is required.
Garber Automotive Group -- Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free oil change at all seven Garber automotive dealerships in Saginaw, Midland, Linwood and Chesaning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The offer includes Dexos1 full synthetic oil and an ACDelco filter at no charge. Appointments are recommended but not required. Proof of military service is required.