McDonald's offering Big Mac dipping sauce April 27

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Chicken McNugget fans can get a taste of another signature McDonald's item beginning next week.
McDonald's will offer Big Mac Sauce in dipping cups for the first time beginning April 27. Customers can order dipping sauce for McNuggets at no extra charge or pay a little extra for Big Mac Sauce with other orders.
Big Mac Sauce will be available for a limited time while supplies last.
McDonald's says the sauce, which helped make the Big Mac a national icon, is tangy and slightly sweet. The fast food giant says it may pair well with almost any item on the menu.
Big Mac dipping sauce cups come with blue and silver packaging, which was inspired by the first Big Mac wrappers from when McDonald's debuted the burger in 1968.
Dipping cups of Big Mac Sauce will be available only to customers who order through the McDonald's mobile app. Big Mac Sauce will not be available to customers who order in-person at a restaurant.
McDonald's created a social media frenzy in 2017 by giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Sauce.