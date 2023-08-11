McDonald's partners with Detroit Lions for game day deals

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is helping Detroit Lions fans feed their game day fever with two new promotions for the football season.

McDonald's of Michigan is offering a special deal for Lions fans. Every time the Lions score a field goal, customers can claim a buy one, get one free Big Mac offer the following day in the McDonald's mobile app.

McDonald's restaurants across Mid-Michigan also will be offering a special Lions Bundle Box to feed a game day craving. The box includes two Big Macs, a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and two medium fries.





The meal will be served in a Lions-themed box seven days per week starting on Aug. 22 through the end of the season or while supplies last.

The Lions Bundle Box is available on the McDonald's mobile app or in-person at any of the chain's restaurants in Michigan.