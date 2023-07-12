McDonald's Pure Michigan Mix drink offers chance to win tickets

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A limited edition Pure Michigan Mix drink at McDonald's could win lucky customers tickets to some of the hottest events of the summer.
McDonald's restaurants launched the Pure Michigan Mix this week. It combines Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade into a mix designed to be refreshing like a trip up north.
The drink is available only at the 506 McDonald's restaurants across Michigan.
"The Pure Michigan Mix collaboration between McDonald's, The Coca-Cola Company and Pure Michigan is a celebration of the summer experiences and attractions that only Michigan can offer its travelers," said Jeff Stanton, McDonald's of Michigan Owner/Operators Business Association President.
Customers can order the Pure Michigan Mix online, on the McDonald's app or in a restaurant.
The Pure Michigan Mix comes in a special 22-ounce cup, which has a QR code. Customers can scan the code to enter a drawing for tickets to Pine Knob, Little Caesars Arena, Michigan International Speedway, Michigan's Adventure amusement park or a McDonald's Arch Card.
"The Pure Michigan Mix brings an extra dimension of flavor and fun to summer travel with the potential to unlock thrilling experiences at Michigan's music and entertainment venues," said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, which is part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.