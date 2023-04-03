McDonald's restaurants hiring 6,000 workers in Michigan this spring

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's restaurants in Michigan are gearing up for the summer rush by hiring about 6,000 workers this spring.
McDonald's franchise owners statewide are planning to add 3,000 workers in April and an additional 3,000 workers in May. The company did not announce pay ranges for the jobs.
McDonald's offers flexible schedules and a new employee discount available at locations across the U.S. Employees also get access education benefit programs, tuition assistance and career advice from Archways to Opportunity.
"As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in being a part of the communities we serve, and we are grateful to be able to offer our employees all the opportunities that are available at McDonald’s," said Molly Saputo, a Michigan McDonald’s owner/operator.
Anyone looking for a job at McDonald's should click here for more information about how to apply at a nearby location. Applications can be started by text messaging "APPLY" to 38000.
"We also know how important a culture of care is to our employees and we work extremely hard to make sure every employee feels like a member of this McFamily," Saputo said. "We can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring."