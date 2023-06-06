McDonald's to celebrate Grimace's birthday with a special meal

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is having a birthday party for one of its most recognizable McDonaldland characters, Grimace.
Beginning on June 12 and while supplies last, customers can purchase a Grimace Birthday Meal. It comes with a limited edition purple shake inspired by Grimace's color and sweetness.
The purple shake is made with vanilla soft serve ice cream and berry flavors with a purple hue. The birthday meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries.
Grimace is one of the original McDonaldland characters, who first debuted in 1971.
Some other ways that McDonald's recommends celebrating Grimace's birthday this month include:
- Playing a new video game exclusively from McDonald's. Fans can immerse themselves in Grimace's world as he races around classic McDonald's birthday scenes to find his pals like 'Birdie' and 'Hamburglar.'
- Beginning on June 12, fans can look like Grimace with merchandise.
- Fans can also donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
- Two days only beginning on June 13, fans can visit McDonald's Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the "add yours" sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald's will donate $5 to RMHC and up to $200,000.
The Grimace Birthday Meal can be ordered beginning June 12 on the McDonald's app, in the drive-thru, for McDelivery or in a restaurant.