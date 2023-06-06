 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

McDonald's to celebrate Grimace's birthday with a special meal

  • Updated
  • 0

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's is having a birthday party for one of its most recognizable McDonaldland characters, Grimace.

Beginning on June 12 and while supplies last, customers can purchase a Grimace Birthday Meal. It comes with a limited edition purple shake inspired by Grimace's color and sweetness.

The purple shake is made with vanilla soft serve ice cream and berry flavors with a purple hue. The birthday meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries. 

Grimace is one of the original McDonaldland characters, who first debuted in 1971. 

Some other ways that McDonald's recommends celebrating Grimace's birthday this month include:

  • Playing a new video game exclusively from McDonald's. Fans can immerse themselves in Grimace's world as he races around classic McDonald's birthday scenes to find his pals like 'Birdie' and 'Hamburglar.' 
  • Beginning on June 12, fans can look like Grimace with merchandise. 
  • Fans can also donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). 
  • Two days only beginning on June 13, fans can visit McDonald's Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the "add yours" sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald's will donate $5 to RMHC and up to $200,000.

The Grimace Birthday Meal can be ordered beginning June 12 on the McDonald's app, in the drive-thru, for McDelivery or in a restaurant.

Recommended for you