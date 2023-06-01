 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

McLosing weight? Nashville man loses 58 pounds by eating McDonald’s

A Nashville man loses 58 pounds by eating McDonald’s.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- For a Nashville man, a new jingle for a popular fast food giant is being sung, "Ba Da Ba Ba Bah, I'm Losin' Weight!"

That man, Kevin Maginnis, set out on an interesting plan to lose weight. Maginnis wanted to lose 50 pounds in 100 days while eating McDonald's for every single meal, three meals a day.

Wednesday, May 31 was day 99 of his challenge and he spoke about his "simple" plan. Everything he orders he only eats half of it to help manage his caloric intake.

Maginnis said the half portions also helped keep everything fresh.

"Never got burned out on it. People ask, 'What's the first meal going to be on day 101?' And the answer is, I'll probably have a Big Mac for lunch, but I will have a filet mignon for dinner," Maginnis said.

He said his wife joined him on the challenge about halfway in and she's reportedly down almost 20 pounds.

Doctors said this diet is not for everyone. Doctors encourage people to focus on eating unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

