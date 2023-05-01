Megasite being prepared for future development in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint and Genesee Group received $1.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund last week to enhance 3 miles of property at the northern edge of Mundy Township.
The project will be completed with an eye toward attracting a major billion-dollar industrial development to a large tract of land adjacent to Bishop International Airport.
The megasite is located in an area bounded by Hill, Maple, Jennings and Linden roads on the southwest corner of the airport property. The state will work with the Flint & Genesee Group to identify and prepare the land for a major project.
"For Michigan to have a competitive advantage in the business attraction and expansion projects, it's important we assist with the development and enhancements of these sites," said MEDC spokeswoman Otie McKinley.
Michigan's last two megasite developments were a Ford Motor Co. battery plant near Marshall and a Gotion electric vehicle battery plant just outside Big Rapids. Both projects involve billions of dollars in development and promise thousands of jobs.
The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance -- a division of the Flint & Genesee Group -- believes the 981 acres in Mundy Township will make the area a hot commodity with infrastructure and Genesee County workforce at the ready.
Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, provided the following statement about work to develop the megasite:
"The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance works diligently to advance and diversify the economy of Genesee County. Assembling, preparing, and doing due diligence on the Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County is an important effort in our work. We believe the site’s access to transportation, infrastructure, and workforce availability gives our community a major advantage in attracting game-changing economic development projects to Genesee County – the kind that will spur job creation, increase our tax base, and contribute to an increased quality of life for the people who live here."
Mundy Township Manager Chad Young said the township is not leading the development on the megasite project. Zoning and property acquisition for the site are unknown at this moment.
"The township welcomes that interest and welcomes the opportunity for investment and growth in our community, but we will always try to do that while trying to balance the interest of our existing residents and users," said Young.
He added that the township plans to have a community open house regarding this development at the end of this month.
The MEDC said this is about more than preparation, but a long-term benefit project for Genesee County.
"It's the 'what happens after?' It's the job creation, it's the investment in the communities," said McKinley.