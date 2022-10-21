Meijer offering produce discounts for customers on food assistance

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer shoppers will receive discounts on fruits and vegetables this month when they pay with SNAP food assistance benefits.

The Midwest retail giant is offering 10% off qualifying produce purchases for shoppers who receive food assistance thanks to a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Discounts are available from Oct. 2 to 31, 2022, at all Meijer locations.

Meijer obtained a waiver from the USDA to offer the discounts, which will range from $5 to $10 off or 5% to 10% off depending on the month. Stores also will provide coupons for eligible customers for discounts on future produce purchases.

"As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are participating in this important federal initiative to help families get easier access to healthy foods, which is another way we can help reduce food insecurity."

The USDA waiver program included in the 2018 Farm Bill allows retailers with SNAP authorization to offer discounts on healthy foods like produce, low-fat dairy and whole grain products.