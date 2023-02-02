Meijer offers 10% off produce for SNAP customers through March 31

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Meijer is helping families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
The retailer announced on Thursday that it is offering 10% off produce for SNAP customers now through March 31.
The federal Supplemental Food and Nutrition Program provides assistance benefits for the food budget of families in need, so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency.
In October, Meijer began offering 10% discounts on fresh fruits and vegetables purchased in-store by customers eligible for the SNAP program under a waiver granted by the USDA.
Food Council of Michigan CEO Dr. Phil Knight appreciates what Meijer is doing to help out Michigan's families in need.
"With the extra SNAP benefits ending very soon, Meijer's help in stretching SNAP dollars will be that much more important for those families in the coming months, " said Knight. "The Food Bank Council of Michigan is grateful to Meijer for continuing to recognize the needs of Michigan's food insecure families."
The fresh produce discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters and grocery stores.