 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of around 15
degree below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph tonight
are expected to weaken to around 10 to 15 mph by daybreak
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Meijer offers 10% off produce for SNAP customers through March 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Bell peppers

As part of its ongoing commitment to enrich lives in the communities it serves, Midwest retailer Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers.

 Hand-out

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Meijer is helping families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.

The retailer announced on Thursday that it is offering 10% off produce for SNAP customers now through March 31.

The federal Supplemental Food and Nutrition Program provides assistance benefits for the food budget of families in need, so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency.

In October, Meijer began offering 10% discounts on fresh fruits and vegetables purchased in-store by customers eligible for the SNAP program under a waiver granted by the USDA.

Food Council of Michigan CEO Dr. Phil Knight appreciates what Meijer is doing to help out Michigan's families in need.

"With the extra SNAP benefits ending very soon, Meijer's help in stretching SNAP dollars will be that much more important for those families in the coming months, " said Knight. "The Food Bank Council of Michigan is grateful to Meijer for continuing to recognize the needs of Michigan's food insecure families."

The fresh produce discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters and grocery stores.

Recommended for you