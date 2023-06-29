Mersen USA adding four buildings, dozens of jobs in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City graphite manufacturer announced an $81.2 million expansion Thursday that will add 115 jobs in two cities.

Mersen USA plans to acquire five acres of land in Bay City to construct four new buildings, where the company manufactures graphite products for use in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Its existing facilities in Bay City will be renovated and receive new equipment, including a new technical center. About 70 of the 115 new jobs created with the project will be located in Bay City.

"We are excited to bring a major investment to Michigan that will expand our capacity and capabilities while adding numerous jobs in the state," said Mersen Bay City General Manager Brian Blakely. "This investment is the cornerstone of our desire to expand in Michigan and the Midwest region."

The Mersen project is the second expansion for a graphite manufacturer announced in Bay City on Thursday. Bay Carbon announced a $1.6 million project to double its workforce by creating 20 new jobs.

Mersen also is expanding its plant in Greenville north of Grand Rapids with plans to create 45 jobs there. The company currently employs 304 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $1 million Business Development Grant for the project, which will be awarded if Mersen creates the number of promised new jobs. Bay City and Greenville also likely will approve local tax incentives.

Click here for information about job openings at Mersen USA in Michigan.