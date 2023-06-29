 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Mersen USA adding four buildings, dozens of jobs in Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0
Mersen USA adding four buildings, dozens of jobs in Bay City

Mersen USA has plants in Bay City and Greenville, Mich.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City graphite manufacturer announced an $81.2 million expansion Thursday that will add 115 jobs in two cities.

Mersen USA plans to acquire five acres of land in Bay City to construct four new buildings, where the company manufactures graphite products for use in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Its existing facilities in Bay City will be renovated and receive new equipment, including a new technical center. About 70 of the 115 new jobs created with the project will be located in Bay City. 

"We are excited to bring a major investment to Michigan that will expand our capacity and capabilities while adding numerous jobs in the state," said Mersen Bay City General Manager Brian Blakely. "This investment is the cornerstone of our desire to expand in Michigan and the Midwest region."

The Mersen project is the second expansion for a graphite manufacturer announced in Bay City on Thursday. Bay Carbon announced a $1.6 million project to double its workforce by creating 20 new jobs.

Mersen also is expanding its plant in Greenville north of Grand Rapids with plans to create 45 jobs there. The company currently employs 304 people in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $1 million Business Development Grant for the project, which will be awarded if Mersen creates the number of promised new jobs. Bay City and Greenville also likely will approve local tax incentives.

Click here for information about job openings at Mersen USA in Michigan.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you