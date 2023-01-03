Michigan gas prices and taxes on the rise to start 2023

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices are on the rise again to start 2023.
Gas prices jumped 21 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan's average price for regular unleaded gasoline now stands at $3.20 cents per gallon.
Still gas is nearly 30 cents cheaper than this time last month and 10 cents more than this time last year. Analysts say the price increase is due to the higher demand from the holidays.
In Mid-Michigan, Ogemaw County has the cheapest gas averaging $3.12 per gallon.
An automatic adjustment of Michigan's gasoline tax also accounts for a small part of this week's price increase. The tax increased by 1.4 cents per gallon on Jan. 1 now costing drivers 28.6 cents per gallon.
The adjustment happens automatically as part of a state law that was approved during former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration. It calls for a new year increase of either 5% or the inflation rate -- whichever is lower.
Inflation hovered around 8% in 2022, so the gas tax only rose by 5% for 2023. Michigan has the sixth-highest gas tax in the country.