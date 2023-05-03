Michigan ice cream business trades up from paper clip to truck

WYOMING, Michigan (WXMI) -- As the pandemic was settling in, Joel Haugen was looking for a new business opportunity.
He decided to trade his way from a standard no-frills paper clip all the way up to an operational ice cream truck. (To be fair, the paper clip was shaped like a dog bone.)
Regardless, what started as a fun idea for social media quickly became a viable chance to start a new career.
Haugen had been working as an instructor and sales representative at an axe-throwing warehouse before he was laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
"We're called Paper Clips Ice Cream because I started with a paper clip, and traded up to an ice cream truck," Haugen said. "People will double take. They're like, 'What, can you explain that?' I just love telling the story because it adds to the brand, to the satisfaction."
As he would do these trades, he would document them in TikTok videos and on other social media. Arcade cabinets, old vehicles (of all sorts), and power tools would all come and go from his temporary collection.
Eventually, Haugen had the ice cream truck he was after.
"First season went really well. Small truck, I'm a big guy, but it worked really well," he said.
Haugen drove neighborhood routes, showed up to community events and booked business appreciation parties all over the area. But now, he is looking to take the company further.
"I found this truck on Facebook Marketplace and I had to have it," Haugen said, standing in front of his new, much larger vehicle. "I wanted to do bigger and better events. Now it's looking like I can do Amazon, Amway, the bigger things and there's no way I'll run out."
Haugen and his family have worked over the past few months outfitting the truck with everything an ice cream business needs. With only about 50,000 miles on the newer vehicle, he plans to use it for several seasons to come.
For now, Haugen and his wife make everything happen, but they aren't ruling out the possibility of expanding even further and hiring more people in the near future.
Paper Clips Ice Cream is always looking to book events.