Michigan minimum wage will rise in 2023

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new year will bring a pay raise for Michigan workers who earn minimum wage.
The state minimum wage will inch up from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour effective on Jan. 1.
It's a positive change for employees, but a challenge for employers. With inflation, scarcity of goods, and now a spike in employees wage, running a small business isn't as sweet as it once was.
But owners like Jessica McGuire of We'reDough Bakery are in full support of going the extra mile to keep their staff and customers satisfied at all costs.
"The minimum wage that we have right now at the bakery is $12 an hour, but within the first year everybody is up to $15," said McGuire. "If the state goes for a $12 minimum wage, I think the only thing is that the minimum wage for our company will go up a little bit."
Though the minimum wage in Michigan will increase to a little over $10 come January, the legal fight to boost wages to $12 continues in the courts. Michigan has the 26th highest minimum wage in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
McGuire said she is willing to roll out the extra dough because employees are the reason business runs smoothly.
Michigan's minimum wage increase comes as many local shops like We'reDough are feeling the unsweetened reality of inflation.
"Chocolate has been expensive, but the main thing is obviously the bread and butter of a bakery -- you have eggs, butter, flour. Eggs have at least doubled in the last two years and butter is astronomical. It used to be $1.50 for a pack but now it's like $4," McGuire said.
According to the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, most small businesses have been vocal about how rate hikes would affect their bottom line and daily operations. McGuire she will cut back where she can to keep her prices steady.
"I might try to find other avenues to make things more efficient like buying in bigger bulk packs from different companies that are a bit cheaper," McGuire said. "But I'm going to try and maintain the quality as best as I can and keep the prices as low as possible within reason."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer publicly acknowledged that some form of legislative action will be needed to avoid pushing restaurants and businesses into higher labor costs overnight.