Michigan State Police confirm investigation into STAT EMS

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint EMS company is cutting services on Saturday, March 11, as law enforcement begins to take a closer look.

Michigan State Police recently launched an investigation into potential financial crimes at STAT EMS, which is eliminating ambulance services.

"I can confirm we do have an active investigation involving STAT EMS and the owners-operators of that business for the purpose of determining whether any financial crimes have been committed," said Lt. Kim Vetter, public information officer for the Michigan State Police.

CEO Marc Lund said it was a tough call to cut ambulance services. But he said it was necessary as EMTs and paramedics took better paying jobs at other EMS companies.

"We thought it was best to wind down the ambulance division, re-evaluate it," he said.

But what does that change mean for Flint?

Not much, according to Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, which helps organize the county's ambulances.

"EMS companies try to be in an area where there's a lot of people, where there's a lot of calls, like Flint has," Trevithick said.

The new workers from STAT may help the workload.

"We have agencies who have the capacity to do so. And I think they are in a position to add additional individuals from STAT EMS to their roster to do so," said Trevithick.

But Lund is still betting on a comeback. He said they're waiting on nearly $1 million in employee retention credits from a federal COVID-19 relief package and that they're also looking for other sources of funding.

"We are down, but we are not out. We're regrouping for grants at the state level," said Lund.

He hopes to resume ambulance services in a few months.

Lund added that they're still determined to get the exclusive contract they announced with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in September.

Neeley said the city pulled out of the deal when it became clear STAT was cutting its operations.