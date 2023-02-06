Michigan's largest plastic film recycler opening in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint soon will be home to Michigan's largest recycling facility capable of processing plastic film.

ACI Plastics unveiled a $10 million recycling center on Bagwell Street on Monday. The facility will bring 25 to 30 new jobs that pay about $15 to $20 per hour beginning in May.

"We are proud to welcome ACI Plastics' new facility and congratulate their entire team on this milestone achievement," Mayor Neeley said. "I am very excited about these opportunities brought by ACI Plastics, and I want to thank them for their continued investment in our great city."

ACI Plastics has a state-of-the-art processing and cleaning technology to reuse plastic films and shrinkwrap. The company announced a deal with Luxembourg-based Ravago to ship its recycled plastic pellets across the United States.

Recycled pellets from ACI Plastics will be used at Petoskey Plastics in Northern Michigan and Grand Rapids-based Cascade Cart Solutions, which will turn them into recycling carts and bins.

"We like going to sleep every night knowing that you're not only doing something to help the environment but also providing a good living for many employees while enjoying a successful business," ACI Plastics President Scott Melton said.

ACI Plastics operates four facilities already, including two in Flint, with a total employment of 120 workers. The company will able to process 24 million pounds of recycled plastics at its peak later this year with the ability to double production to 48 million pounds if demand increases.

Recycled plastic wrap processed at ACI ordinarily would end up landfills if it wasn't reused. ACI received incentives from the Renew Michigan program through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to expand in Flint.