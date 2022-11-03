Mid-Michigan gas prices spike 50 cents in about 24 hours

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices skyrocketed in some areas of Mid-Michigan by over 50 cents in 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 99-day streak of declines in the national gasoline price average from mid-June through Sept. 20 may become a distant memory.

Within the last 24 hours, gas prices has gone up 50 cents in Mid-Michigan due to issues in the Midwest. Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, blamed refinery issues for the recent price increases.

"We've had quite a few refining outages really since Labor Day," he said. "The largest refinery in the Great Lakes in Northwest Indiana had an electrical fire in late August. They are now undergoing maintenance. That seems to be behind some of the price increases that we been seeing."

Another refinery in the Toledo area caught fire, which caused the deaths of two employees, and now is shut down indefinitely.

"So again a loss of production of gasoline that's pushing prices up," DeHaan said. "But as long as the refinery in Indiana can get back online -- they're supposed to by late November, they're hoping to by late November -- then we can see some price relief in December."

Thursday's gas prices around Mid-Michigan remain far below the summer record high prices topping $5 per gallon. DeHaan said there are some factors motorists can control to limit how much they pay at the pump.

He said the spike in prices around Mid-Michigan is localized to the Great Lakes region. DeHaan expects to see improvement within the next few weeks.