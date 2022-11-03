 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Mid-Michigan gas prices spike 50 cents in about 24 hours

  • Updated
  • 0

Gas prices skyrocketed by 50 cents in parts of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices skyrocketed in some areas of Mid-Michigan by over 50 cents in 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 99-day streak of declines in the national gasoline price average from mid-June through Sept. 20 may become a distant memory.

Within the last 24 hours, gas prices has gone up 50 cents in Mid-Michigan due to issues in the Midwest. Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, blamed refinery issues for the recent price increases.

"We've had quite a few refining outages really since Labor Day," he said. "The largest refinery in the Great Lakes in Northwest Indiana had an electrical fire in late August. They are now undergoing maintenance. That seems to be behind some of the price increases that we been seeing."

Another refinery in the Toledo area caught fire, which caused the deaths of two employees, and now is shut down indefinitely.

"So again a loss of production of gasoline that's pushing prices up," DeHaan said. "But as long as the refinery in Indiana can get back online -- they're supposed to by late November, they're hoping to by late November -- then we can see some price relief in December."

Thursday's gas prices around Mid-Michigan remain far below the summer record high prices topping $5 per gallon. DeHaan said there are some factors motorists can control to limit how much they pay at the pump.

He said the spike in prices around Mid-Michigan is localized to the Great Lakes region. DeHaan expects to see improvement within the next few weeks.

