Mid-Michigan packs the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm and Christmas

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Grocery stores around Mid-Michigan were very busy on Thursday with a rush of people stocking up on essentials before a strong winter storm and getting ready for Christmas.
Stores often see their busiest time of the year in the days leading up to Christmas. A major winter storm approaching ramped up business at Bueche's Food World in Flushing.
"The storm is coming so what we are doing is getting out ahead of time trying to beat the storm and getting ready for Christmas," said Kevin Campbell of Flushing.
Shoppers were flooding the aisles and packing carts just in case they're snowed in. The National Weather Service recommends against any travel on Friday due to possible whiteouts and blizzard conditions.
"I'm stocked up for Christmas and the storm," said Flushing resident Tobi Williams. "But my husband works out in Lansing as a police officer, so he has to work all weekend and he may not be able to drive back home, so I'm going to stock him up."
For some, Christmas shopping is what matters most as they prepare for a holiday feast. For others, the approaching storm could reduce their options for eating out or ordering in a meal, so they are stocking up on food.
As the storm comes, safety is the No. 1 priority. Stores recommend that shoppers call ahead to make sure what they need is in stock before they head out the door.