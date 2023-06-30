Mid-Michigan Planet Fitness gyms offer free access to avoid smoky air

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Planet Fitness locations in Mid-Michigan are allowing free admission for anyone who wants to exercise indoors due to poor air quality.
Planet Fitness locations in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas are opening their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through the end of the business day on July 2.
The offer applies to 11 Planet Fitness gyms in Flint, Burton, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Lapeer, Owosso, Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw.
Bryan Rief, CEO of EPIC Fitness Group, said the Mid-Michigan Planet Fitness locations want to make sure people who exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.
"Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine," he said. "We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."
