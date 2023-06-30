 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Mid-Michigan Planet Fitness gyms offer free access to avoid smoky air

  • Updated
  • 0
Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Planet Fitness locations in Mid-Michigan are allowing free admission for anyone who wants to exercise indoors due to poor air quality.

Planet Fitness locations in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas are opening their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through the end of the business day on July 2.

The offer applies to 11 Planet Fitness gyms in Flint, Burton, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Lapeer, Owosso, Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw.

Bryan Rief, CEO of EPIC Fitness Group, said the Mid-Michigan Planet Fitness locations want to make sure people who exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

"Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine," he said. "We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."

Click here to find the closest Planet Fitness gym and more information about hours of operation or rules.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you