Mid-Michigan small businesses feeling the impact of inflation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - For many small businesses, the past couple years have been turbulent with pandemic shutdowns, supply chain shortages and labor issues.
Now record-high inflation poses the next challenge.
A recent survey found 4 of 5 small businesses say they can weather a recession, even though some have raised prices. Mid-Michigan businesses say they have to start thinking outside of the box as inflation cuts into profits.
Vince Stuart, who owns Uptown Grill, the Stock Pot and Vinny's Pizzeria in Bay City, said being a small business owner is a balancing act now more than ever.
“The prices keep going up. And we try to justify it -- not to overcharge our customers for what they're purchasing, but we have to cover our costs in some form of means,” Stuart said.
He said doing more research and cost-comparison on things like takeout boxes wasn't as much of an issue before today with inflation at its highest point in four decades and the cost of food nearly 11% higher.
“I don't think less people are going out to eat, but maybe they aren't going as often,” Stuart said.
That's because overall, it takes consumers $4,000 to $8,000 more this year to buy the same items that they bought last year, according to Timothy Nash, director at the McNair Center at Northwood University.
Even though most signs are pointing to consumer purchases declining some say it's important to support small businesses whether or not they are paying a bit more.
“Everything is just so much more expensive but I think what keeps us kind of going is making sure that we can still support the small businesses,” Megan McParlan said.
She owns Cafe One 3 in Kawkawlin and sees things from both a consumer and business owner perspective.
“We've had to raise some prices just because we can't keep up. We want to make sure that we can still keep the lights on and i can pay my employees to come in and do their jobs,” she said.
That survey indicated that inflation now ranks as the biggest financial challenge for small businesses.