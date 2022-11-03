Mid-Michigan's first Crumbl Cookies location opening in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton area has a new option for sweet treats.
Dr. Bobby and Sabrina Grossi are opening a new Crumbl Cookies location Friday in Fenton's Silver Pointe Shopping Center at 17075 Silver Parkway.
Crumbl is a fast growing national franchise brand featuring a rotating menu of fresh cookies packaged in iconic pink boxes.
Milk chocolate chip cookies are always on the menu with a changing selection of 200 varieties. They include Peanut Butter Nougat, Almond Coconut Fudge, Cornbread Honey Cake and Brownie Batter.
Crumbl Cookies in Fenton is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Crumbl has 12 other locations in Michigan around the Detroit and Grand Rapids areas. The Fenton location will be the first in Mid-Michigan.