Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree stand that doubles as a beer keg

  • Updated
  • 0
Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree stand that doubles as a beer keg.

 From Molson Coors

Miller Lite has quite a gift waiting under the tree for beer lovers this year: a new Christmas Tree Keg Stand.

The tree stand -- basically a small table used to support the tree -- can fit around a quarter-barrel keg beneath it. The design "makes it seem as if beer is being poured from the tree," Sarah Showak, associate marketing manager at Miller Lite, said in a company blog post Wednesday.

Available online for $49.99 starting November 10, the limited-edition keg stand is the newest addition to the company's annual holiday lineup, which has included ugly holiday sweaters and beanies as well as the popular "Beernaments," a six-pack of round tree ornaments with the Miller Life logo that fit around 12-ounce cans of beer.

The stand will support a tree that weighs up to 150 pounds, or a five-foot evergreen tree complete with lights and ornaments, according to the company, and is "playing off the success of Beernaments, making beer part of the holiday," said Showak.

The holiday line is meant to target consumers during a season that traditionally boosts liquor sales in general, at the expense of beer, according to the blog post.

Miller Lite is a unit of Molson Coors (TAP), a beverage giant that also owns brands that include Coors Lite and Blue Moon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

