Millions in investments in Bay County with hundreds of new jobs created this summer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a hot summer and investments in Bay County have been heating up, as well.

In the past few months, tens of millions of dollars in business investments have been made with hundreds of new jobs created. Four projects in particular making waves, and officials say that momentum is expected to keep going.





"It means a lot for jobs in our community," Bay City Manager Dana Muscott said.

Mersen USA, a global advanced materials manufacturer, is expanding in Bay City with $70 million and 70 new jobs. Bay Carbon Inc. is expanding with a $1.6 million investment and 20 new jobs.

In the city's Uptown area, a new Starbucks just opened with 20 new jobs and room for another tenant adjacent to it.

"A lot for people that live in our community that are able to have jobs right here where they live and also to bring talent to us. We're retaining what we have but also to bring talent to us to make Bay City so much better," Muscott said.

She said the projects are indicative of interest in what the area has to offer, like Wenonah Park in downtown Bay City, which is in the final stages of a $900,000 renovation project.

"We're using every single little piece of our riverfront and then it's expanding from there on the east and the west side. It continues to go block to block," Muscott said.

Bay Future Inc. President and CEO Trevor Keyes said Bay County has seen seven economic development projects this year alone with more project announcements coming.

Michael Buda, an 85-year Bay City resident and former mayor, said he understands the interest.

"I think we've been overlooked for years and we're finally getting the recognition that we should have had years ago," he said. "Everybody you talk to is really kind of friendly, we don't have a big problem with crime in the city and it's a nice community to live in."