Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY TO 7 AM EST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 42 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 11 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October. A person walks past a sign advertising job openings in a retail store in New York, October 20, 2021.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The white-hot U.S. labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment.

While the closely watched October jobs report was strong by historical standards, it suggests a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy has, as yet, had only limited impact on employers' desire to hire more workers.

The report shows employers added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in September.

That's a lower monthly jobs gain than the revised September number of 315,000, though it is above the 200,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

October marks the smallest monthly jobs gain for the U.S. economy since December 2020. But it is also a solid gain by historical standards. The economy added an average of 183,000 jobs a month over the course of the decade before the pandemic.

Economists had expected a smaller rise in the unemployment rate, to only 3.6%. The unemployment rate is calculated using a separate survey of households rather than the employer survey used to count workers on the job.

The higher-than-expected unemployment rate is also still low by historical standards — September's 3.5% reading matched a half-century low.

What it all means for inflation and the Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has warned that the economy may need to shed jobs as part of the central bank's battle to tamp down the pace of economic growth as a way of combating higher prices.

The continued strength in the labor market could leave the door open for the Fed to continue to hike rates at its upcoming meetings.

In addition to employment totals, one other key metric the Fed focuses on is wage growth, since higher wages can create inflationary pressure by putting more money in the hands of consumers and driving up demand for goods and services.

The October jobs report showed a slowdown in wage gains, with the average weekly wage paid by businesses up just 3.8% from the 4.1% annual gain in September, and well off the gains of 5% or more seen earlier this year and during many months of 2021.

Even when wage growth was at 5%, that did not keep up with the pace of price increases being paid by consumers, which stood at an average of 8.2% in the most recent Consumer Price Index. The slower pace of wage increases in this report indicate that it will be even harder for American consumers to pay the higher prices.

This story is developing and will be updated.

