Models show off Flint-area brands during 810 Day Fashion Show

Models walked the runway on the Water Street Bridge in Flint on Thursday to show off local brands during the annual 810 Day Fashion Show.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Aug. 10 is 810 day, a commemoration of everything that area code has to offer.

There were lots of festivities in downtown Flint, including the 810 Day Fashion Show on the Water Street Walk Bridge across the Flint River.


Models showed off several local brands with the help of makeup artists and hairstylists from the Flint area. Organizers say the goal is to showcase the Flint talent that makes up the fashion industry.

"It takes a lot of work -- hard work, dedication -- and it takes a lot of caring," said show producer Adriana Lanice. "You have to make sure you have the people and that they believe in you as much as you believe in them so you can bring them all out and work together."

This is the second year Lanice has organized an 810 Day Fashion Show in Flint.

