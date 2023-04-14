Moe's Southwest Grill opening first Mid-Michigan location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new national Mexican restaurant chain is opening in Mid-Michigan next week.
Moe's Southwest Grill is planning a grand opening for its fourth restaurant in Michigan and the first in Mid-Michigan on April 21. The new Moe's will be located at 906 N. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
Other Moe's locations in Michigan are in Ann Arbor, Portage and St. Joseph.
Moe's offers a menu of burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas and other Mexican-style favorites.
"My family has been in the restaurant franchise business for over 55 years. I discovered Moe's and knew it would be a great fit for our family and the Bay City community," said franchise partner David Bell. "We look forward to celebrating with the locals and rolling the best burritos in town."
The first 50 fans in line on April 21 will receive a gift of free burritos for a year. The winners will receive pass, which they can redeem for one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks.
Guests also can take part in a cornhole contest and spin a prize wheel for a chance to win a variety of prizes during the grand opening on April 21.
The Moe's in Bay City will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. Customers can dine in or order online for pickup and delivery. Rewards and deals are available on the Moe's Southwest Grill mobile app.