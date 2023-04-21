Moe's Southwest Grill opens new Bay City location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new national Mexican restaurant chain opened in Bay City on Friday.

Moe's Southwest Grill opened the doors of its fourth Michigan restaurant at 906 N. Euclid Ave. Customers were lined up around the building waiting for the doors to open for the first time.

The first 50 fans in line received a pass to get free food for a year. They can receive a free burrito or bowl once a week for the next 52 weeks.

"That's why I'm so excited because there's nothing like it in the area and we have Cinco De Mayo coming up," said Robin, who won one of the free passes.

Many of the customers in line Friday morning never ate at a Moe's before, but they were devoted to get the prize.

"We really liked the concept of being able to go down the line and make your own burrito in front of you. And Bay City doesn't have anything like it," said Breanne Bell, the owner's sister. "He's a very family oriented little brother and it's a family oriented business."

The Moe's in Bay City will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. Customers can dine in or order online for pickup and delivery. Moe's also has a mobile app, which offers rewards for repeat customers.