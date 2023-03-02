 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be very heavy at times,
up to 1 to 2+ inches per hour, over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates will be possible Friday afternoon into
Friday evening and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds
gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility
with snowfall. Isolated power outages will be possible from the
cumulative impacts of accumulating heavy snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

More Moving Flint Forward grants coming with $270,000 GM commitment

  • Updated
  • 0

A $270,000 commitment from GM will allow the program to award 17 grants of up to $10,000 each to businesses in the city of Flint with fewer than 20 employees.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – General Motors and the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance announced that there will be more Moving Flint Forward grants on Thursday.

A $270,000 commitment from GM will allow the program to award 17 grants of up to $10,000 each to businesses in the city of Flint with fewer than 20 employees.

Six Moving Flint Forward alumni will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in addition to the grant money this year. To help address racial disparities within the community, a majority of the grants will be awarded to diversely-owned businesses. 

Terry Rhadigan, vice president of corporate giving at GM, said Moving Flint Forward's efforts are to help small businesses in the city of Flint unlock opportunities.

The grants are awarded on a competitive basis and must be used to advance the businesses' operations. 45 businesses have received grant money from the program in the past.

Grants can be spent on expansion projects, making repairs or leasehold improvements, purchasing inventory and equipment. Grants cannot be used for operational costs like payroll, rent and mortgage payments.

Visit the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance website to apply for the grant. The deadline to apply is March 23.

Recommended for you