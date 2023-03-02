More Moving Flint Forward grants coming with $270,000 GM commitment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – General Motors and the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance announced that there will be more Moving Flint Forward grants on Thursday.
A $270,000 commitment from GM will allow the program to award 17 grants of up to $10,000 each to businesses in the city of Flint with fewer than 20 employees.
Six Moving Flint Forward alumni will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in addition to the grant money this year. To help address racial disparities within the community, a majority of the grants will be awarded to diversely-owned businesses.
Terry Rhadigan, vice president of corporate giving at GM, said Moving Flint Forward's efforts are to help small businesses in the city of Flint unlock opportunities.
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis and must be used to advance the businesses' operations. 45 businesses have received grant money from the program in the past.
Grants can be spent on expansion projects, making repairs or leasehold improvements, purchasing inventory and equipment. Grants cannot be used for operational costs like payroll, rent and mortgage payments.
Visit the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance website to apply for the grant. The deadline to apply is March 23.