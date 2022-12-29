Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full day on Thursday after a water main break inside.

Only JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes and Noble were open. The rest of the businesses inside the mall still were unable to welcome customers.

The Genesee Valley Center hasn't posted an update on Facebook since Tuesday, when it said the facility was closed until further notice. Comments are not allowed on the public post.

Several ServPro vehicles were parked outside the mall on Thursday. The company specializes in fire and water restoration.

Namdar Realty Group of New York, which owns the mall, did not respond to several questions about the ongoing closure or provide a timeline for when the shopping center may reopen.

The Genesee Valley Center closed initially on Monday after a major water leak was discovered inside on Christmas Day. Photos from inside the mall show extensive water damage.

The mall reopened for a few hours on Tuesday morning before it closed again Tuesday afternoon. No updates have been provided since the second closure on Tuesday afternoon.