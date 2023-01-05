Mott Foundation provides nearly half of $41 million cost for new Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mott Foundation is giving nearly half of the cost to redevelop a vacant lot in downtown Flint into a new YMCA, retail and apartment building.

The Mott Foundation announced $16.5 million worth of grants for the $41 million project on Thursday -- $11 million for the YMCA and $5.5 for the Foundation for the Uptown Reinvestment Corporation, which is leading the project.

The foundation's funding comes in addition to a $3 million appropriation from the federal budget, which Congressman Dan Kildee said will support YMCA facilities in Flint, Saginaw and Bay City.

Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot YMCA and apartment building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.

The vacant lot previously held a gas station and now only has parking spaces.

The YMCA would comprise most of the new building with about 56,000 square feet on two floors fronting Harrison and Third streets. The facility would include a six-lane competitive swimming pool, indoor splash pad, basketball court, indoor running track, weight room and more.

Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White said the Mott family and the foundation has a long history of supporting the YMCA in Flint. Charles Stewart Mott was the first Flint YMCA board president and his son Harding led a fundraising campaign for the current YMCA facility in downtown Flint.

"I'm glad the Mott Foundation is still here to help the Y continue to grow and meet the community’s evolving needs," White said. "We’re excited to see how this beautiful new facility will serve residents and add to the vibrancy of Flint’s Health and Wellness District."

The YMCA aims to open the new facility to the public in January 2025. The apartments should be ready for residents to move in by fall of 2024.

"Not only will the building create 19 new jobs and provide more affordable housing options, it will also contribute to the city’s evolving physical landscape and encourage future investment in and around downtown," said Tim Herman, president of Uptown Reinvestment Corporation.