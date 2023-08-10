Mount Pleasant-area manufacturer adding 80 jobs with expansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bandit Industries is expanding production of wood chippers in the Mount Pleasant area and adding 80 new jobs.

The company, which is based in Isabella County's Broomfield Township, announced the $1.5 million project on Thursday to expand into a new manufacturing facility in Union Township with additional production lines.

"We have plans to introduce a major new product later this year and have new products currently being designed to introduce in 2024," said the Bandit Management Committee.

Bandit Industries already employs 761 people, who own their company through an employee stock ownership plan. The company makes woodchippers, stump grinders, forestry mowers and other waste reduction machines.





The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $360,000 grant for the project, which will be paid only if Bandit creates at least 80 new jobs. Click here for information about jobs available at Bandit Industries.

"Their new facility in Union Township will be a game-changer for the company and for the community," said Middle Michigan Development Corporation President and CEO James McBryde. "We look forward to sharing a very bright future with Bandit Industries."