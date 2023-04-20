Mr. Prince Gourmet tacos expands into Flint Farmers Market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A restaurant is expanding into the Flint Farmers Market and looking to hire new employees.
Mr. Prince Gourmet was inspired by Teresa Chapman's grandfather. Around 30 years ago, Mr. Prince was known as the Hot Tamale King of Flint.
Chapman still has both a food truck and restaurant. She is planning a walk-up window at the farmers market hopes to serve more second shift workers when the rest of the facility is closed.
Mr. Prince Gourmet also offers vegan-vegetarian tacos called "The Impossible Taco."
"And today they can experience the gourmet taco, which has over 17 ingredients in it," Chapman said. "And it's awesome. It's a taste that you can't get anywhere or can be duplicated."
After the ribbon cutting, Mr. Prince Gourmet moved to the test kitchen at the farmers market for samples. The popular Mr. Prince food truck is booked through November.