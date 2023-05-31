Mundy Township hosting open house to discuss industrial megasite

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The public can learn more about plans to create an advanced manufacturing district and industrial megasite near Bishop International Airport in Mundy Township.

Township leaders are hosting an informational open house to discuss plans for an advanced manufacturing district. The meeting will take place at the Mundy Township Hall at 3478 Mundy Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Flint & Genesee Group secured $1.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund to enhance a 3-mile stretch of property located at the northern edge of Mundy Township.

The 981-acre megasite will be situated within the boundaries of Hill, Maple, Jennings and Linden roads along the south end of Bishop airport's property.

The Flint & Genesee Group has high hopes that the project will attract significant billion-dollar industrial developments to the area.