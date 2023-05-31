 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Mundy Township hosting open house to discuss industrial megasite

  • Updated
  • 0

Mundy Township is hosting an open house on Wednesday to discuss plans for an advanced manufacturing district and industrial megasite near Bishop International Airport.

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The public can learn more about plans to create an advanced manufacturing district and industrial megasite near Bishop International Airport in Mundy Township.

Township leaders are hosting an informational open house to discuss plans for an advanced manufacturing district. The meeting will take place at the Mundy Township Hall at 3478 Mundy Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Flint & Genesee Group secured $1.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund to enhance a 3-mile stretch of property located at the northern edge of Mundy Township.

The 981-acre megasite will be situated within the boundaries of Hill, Maple, Jennings and Linden roads along the south end of Bishop airport's property.

The Flint & Genesee Group has high hopes that the project will attract significant billion-dollar industrial developments to the area.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you