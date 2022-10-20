New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new $850 million electric transmission line is planned to connect an area of Mid-Michigan targeted for renewable energy development to the power grid in Indiana.
ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in LaGrange County, which is located in northern Indiana.
The 354 kilovolt transmission line would start at the Nelson Road Substation in Gratiot County and head south through the Oneida Substation in Eaton County and a new Duck Lake Substation planned in northern Calhoun County.
"This overall portfolio of new high-voltage transmission lines will provide numerous benefits and deliver value to electric consumers throughout Michigan," said Simon Whitelocke, president of ITC Michigan.
The project is Michigan's first interstate electric grid connection built since 1973 and is part of a larger investment in connecting sites across the Midwest.
"As the energy landscape continues to change, these lines are critically important to Michigan as the state will greatly benefit from the increased ability to import power to maintain electric reliability," Whitelocke said.
The Gratiot County area already has received significant investments in wind and solar energy production. More investments in renewable energy are likely in rural areas of Mid-Michigan as utilities phase out fossil fuel power plants.
"These investments are critical to the state as we transition towards a clean energy and electric vehicle future," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.